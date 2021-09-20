JSW gets notice for wrongful utilisation of `401 crore ITC

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government’s GST enforcement wing has served a notice to JSW Steel Ltd asking the multinational steel making company to pay `401.16 crore of GST with an interest of `52.24 crore for the April 2020-March 2021 period.

As per the notice issued by the Deputy Commissioner of State Tax (Enforcement Unit), the JSW Steel Ltd, Barbil had allegedly transferred the unutilised input tax credit (ITC) of `401.16 crore to JSW Steel Ltd, Mumbai during the last fiscal. “The company instead of utilising the CGST and SGST of `602.81 crore paid on reverse charge mechanism (RCM) basis towards bid premium, District Mineral Foundation and National Mineral Exploration Trust etc, transferred a portion of it ‘wrongfully and illegally’ to its input service distributor (ISD) - JSW Steel Ltd, Mumbai,” the notice stated.

Although replying to an earlier notice on wrongful utilisation of ITC, the JSW’s Barbil unit clarified that it has passed IGST of `401.16 crore to its ISD, the Mumbai company, by raising invoice towards supply of facilitation services, the enforcement wing rejected stating it not tenable as per GST law.

The GST officials said JSW Steel Ltd, Mumbai has been registered as an ISD and not as normal tax payer. The ISD being not registered as a normal tax payer is not entitled to make any outward supply of goods and services. There can not be any flow of services from the branch office to the head office as both are the same legal entity as per Company Act, they said.

As per the GST law, the company as an ISD is legally not eligible to receive any service or goods. Its duty is only to receive invoices in respect of goods and services received by its branches and distribute the ITC proportionately to different units, the notice stated.

“Issue of invoice by the branch office to its ISD is possible only if the branch office and the ISD have the same PAN and same State code. It is not the case here as both have different PAN numbers and State codes. The passing of ITC of `401.16 crore by raising invoice by the branch office is against the provision of Odisha GST/CGST Rules and amounts to wrongful utilisation of ITC,” the notice added.

As JSW was asked to pay the amount by September 17, a senior GST official said the company has replied to the notice justifying the utilisation. “We will examine it and serve demand and recovery notice enabling the company to make voluntary payment followed by a show cause notice,” he added.

The company, however, refuted the illegal utilisation of ITC. “The transfer of differential ITC is within the framework of CGST Act. JSW-Mumbai as the primary investor reserves the right to extend the same to different states with its operation on the basis of need,” the company said in a statement.