Odisha-Andhra Pradesh panchayat row: Kotia sees tension after MPTC election results

By Express News Service

JEYPORE/KORAPUT: Unease prevailed in Kotia on Sunday after Andhra Pradesh government announced election results of three members for Mandal Parisad Territorial Constituencies (MPTC) conducted from the disputed panchayat.

In April, Andhra Pradesh had gone ahead with MPTC elections in villages covering Ganjaibadra, Thonam and Kodama mandal parishads of Salur. However, the results had been withheld by Andhra Pradesh High Court as opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) had moved against the state election commissioner on allegations of violation of guidelines and wanted re-election.

While YSR Congress party candidate Appalamma Majhi won from Ganjaibadra, Ginde Kuneti and Pentayya Mugada from the same party won from Kodama and Thonam respectively. Speaking to mediapersons, Jeypore MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati condemned the act of the neighbouring State.

"Andhra Prades should not have conducted elections in disputed villages as the case is sub-judice before the apex court," he said. Three days back, Odisha Revenue Secretary Bishnupada Sethi along with senior bureaucrats had visited disputed Kotia to review development works in the border areas.