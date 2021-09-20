Parties brace up for Pipili by-election

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Electioneering for bypoll to the Pipili Assembly constituency scheduled on September 30 is all set to pick up momentum as the seven-day physical campaign period will begin from Monday.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, on whom the BJD heavily depends to retain the seat by countering the aggressive campaign of the BJP, is expected to campaign virtually for party candidate Rudra Pratap Maharathi as the Covid situation is yet to stabilise in the State.

Rural Development Minister Sushant Singh, who is overseeing the campaign for BJD, told mediapersons here on Sunday that it seems that the Chief Minister may not go for physical campaigning to the constituency. He, however, said the party will request the Chief Minister to virtually campaign for the candidate.

The Chief Minister had earlier virtually campaigned for the party candidate before the bypoll was deferred due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Stating that the Chief Minister has instructed party leaders to campaign by adhering to all Covid protocols, Singh said the party will organise small meetings at the panchayat level.

Confidence is high in the BJP camp to wrest the seat from the ruling BJD. Party spokesperson Rama Ranjan Baliarsingh said BJP candidate Ashrit Pattanayak is well known in the constituency as he had earlier contested elections from the seat. It is expected that several senior leaders of the party, including Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, will campaign for the party candidate, he added.

Meanwhile, working president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee Chiranjib Biswal announced that former MP Pradeep Majhi will campaign for the Congress candidate Bishwokeshan Harichandan Mohapatra in the constituency from Monday.

A meeting of the committee on bypoll headed by Biswal was held on Sunday. However, Majhi was not present in the meeting. Biswal, however, said Majhi was absent because of his engagements in Nabarangpur and he had informed this to the party.