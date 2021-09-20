STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Truck owners clash over iron ore transport in Odisha's Keonjhar district

Sources said that there have been frequent clashes between the two truckers' associations over transport of iron ore.

Published: 20th September 2021 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2021 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

Womenfolk of truckers' families protesting over transport cost at Jajang

Womenfolk of truckers' families protesting over transport cost at Jajang. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KEONJHAR: A person was injured after clashes broke out between two truck owners' associations over iron ore transportation at Jajang within Joda police limits on Sunday. The injured was identified as Satyananda Karua alias Chhotu, a member of Mining Area Truck Owners' Association (MATOA).

On the day, womenfolk of truck owners’ families of MATOA staged protest at Jajang against reduction of transport costs. While the protest was on, members of Jurudi Truck Owners’ Association suddenly attacked the agitators with iron rod and sticks.

Chhotu sustained injuries in the attack and was admitted to Kamarajoda health centre. Sources said that there have been frequent clashes between the two truckers’ associations over transport of iron ore. The cost of transporting iron ore from Jajang mine to Brahmani River Pellets Ltd (BRPL) factory in Tonto has been reduced to Rs 320 per tonne from Rs 390.

Protesting the move, members of MATOA have stopped ore transportation. However, Jurudi Truck Owners’ Association is not participating in the protest.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mining Area Truck Owners Association Keonjhar Iron ore Odisha trucks
India Matters
Representational image (Express Illustration)
Thanks to Covid lockdown, doctors in dilemma with no practical experience
Puri's Jagannath temple (File Photo | EPS)
Treasure hunt at Puri's Jagannath Temple for 'hidden hoard'
Suman Kumar Jha
Youth creates jobs without investing a single paisa
A General cannot set narrative in democracy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp