Truck owners clash over iron ore transport in Odisha's Keonjhar district

By Express News Service

KEONJHAR: A person was injured after clashes broke out between two truck owners' associations over iron ore transportation at Jajang within Joda police limits on Sunday. The injured was identified as Satyananda Karua alias Chhotu, a member of Mining Area Truck Owners' Association (MATOA).

On the day, womenfolk of truck owners’ families of MATOA staged protest at Jajang against reduction of transport costs. While the protest was on, members of Jurudi Truck Owners’ Association suddenly attacked the agitators with iron rod and sticks.

Chhotu sustained injuries in the attack and was admitted to Kamarajoda health centre. Sources said that there have been frequent clashes between the two truckers’ associations over transport of iron ore. The cost of transporting iron ore from Jajang mine to Brahmani River Pellets Ltd (BRPL) factory in Tonto has been reduced to Rs 320 per tonne from Rs 390.

Protesting the move, members of MATOA have stopped ore transportation. However, Jurudi Truck Owners’ Association is not participating in the protest.