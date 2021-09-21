9 granite-laden trucks  released, Cong sees plot

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: The Peta-based VG Granites has once again come under scanner with the Congress accusing the mining firm of transporting quartz stone in excess of its permit. VG Granites is owned by Andhra Pradesh trader Ch Venu Gopal whose solvency certificate and quarry lease was cancelled by Malkangiri administration recently. The mining lease of Venu Gopal was also cancelled.

Congress leader and former Nabarangpur MP Pradeep Majhi alleged that granite is being transported three times more than that of the permit from VG Granites under Motu tehsil while Koraput-based mining officials are silent on the matter. On Friday night, nine granite-laden trucks were detained by Motu police for not possessing valid papers. However, the vehicles were released on Saturday afternoon.

One of the granite-laden trucks detained

by police | Express

“All the vehicles had no permit for transportation of granites. Why did the police allow the vehicles to go? Why were the Mines officials at Koraput not informed about the matter?” questioned Majhi. The Congress leader alleged that police gave 24 hours to the firm owner to set the papers right and released the vehicles.

“The permission to transport stone quartz in excess from VG Granites is being given by the Koraput-based Deputy Director of Mines. The space for date on the permit issued by the Deputy Director is being left blank to facilitate illegal transportation of granites. Instead of visiting the mining area, the officials are issuing permits sitting at Koraput,” he alleged.

Majhi, who visited the mining area in Motu on Sunday, claimed that the valuable white quartz stones are being illegally mined in Kunanpally since 2019 by the mafia from Telangana but the district administration and Mines official are mum over the issue. Contacted, Motu IIC Santosh Sahu said the nine granite-laden trucks were detained on Saturday morning for not having valid papers but later released on producing documents. The MVI has imposed a fine of `50,000 on the trader, he added.

Deputy Director of Mines Pradeep Nayak said the junior mines officer visits the mining area at Peta and takes stock of the quantity of granites being transported. “I have asked the junior mines officer to strictly monitor granite transportation from VG Granites after the cancellation of its solvency certificate,” he added.