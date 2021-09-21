Man found with head smashed in Odisha's Ganjam district, second ghastly murder in 24 hours

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Less than 24 hours after a man was hacked to death in broad daylight at Kodala, another ghastly murder in Purushottampur's Chingudighai village sent shockwaves across Ganjam district on Monday.

Binayak Pradhan (48), a liquor trader of Chingudighai, was brutally stoned to death by unidentified miscreants on Sunday night. Chillingly, the killers wrote a name, suspected to be their next target, on the floor with Binayak’s blood.

Sources said Binayak attended a feast organised after immersion ceremony of Ganesh Puja in the night and went to the community room of local temple to sleep. Usually, a number of persons sleep in the room but on Sunday night, Binayak was alone as others did not turn up.

The next morning, some villagers went near the temple to pluck flowers. Finding the door of the community hall open, one of them peeped through and found Binayak lying in a pool of blood. An alarm was raised following which other villagers reached the spot and informed police.

Purushottampur SDPO Suryamani Pradhan said the killers smashed Binayak’s head with a stone and scribbled the name 'Driver Gouda' with his blood on the floor. Three persons have been detained for questioning in this connection.

Though the exact cause is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that old enmity over liquor trade might be the reason behind Binayak's murder.

The gory murder sparked panic among villagers who suspected the involvement of a psycho killer or a 'stoneman'. However, Binayak's family alleged that the murder was due to a fallout over sale of illicit liquor in the area.

Brother Prashant Pradhan said a group of people involved in illicit liquor trade in the area had recently tried to attack Binayak. "The matter was settled after much persuasion. Since my brother had no enmity with anyone, this group is behind his murder," he claimed.

Refusing to divulge the names of the detained persons, the SDPO said, "We are investing into the matter. The detained persons are being questioned and the murder case will be solved soon." Meanwhile, Gouda said he was not scared of the threat and expressed grief over the death of Binayak. Gouda worked in Surat and returned home due to Covid.

On Sunday, a 42-year-old man was hacked to death in full public view at Khadala Street in Kodala town. Following the broad daylight murder, a mob went berserk and set ablaze four houses, reportedly of the killers.