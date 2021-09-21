STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman tonsured, made to parade on streets with blackened face in Odisha village; 10 detained

The disturbing episode took place a couple of days ago at a village in Pattamundai block, 103 km east of Bhubaneswar.

Published: 21st September 2021 09:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2021 09:04 PM   |  A+A-

Sexual Harassment

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

KENDRAPARA: A 40-year-old woman was allegedly tonsured and paraded on the street with her face blackened in Odisha's Kendrapara district by a group locals, most of them women, for allegedly duping them after promising to get their loans sanctioned from a cooperative bank, a police officer said on Tuesday.

The disturbing episode took place a couple of days ago at a village in Pattamundai block, 103 km east of Bhubaneswar, the officer said.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The victim told reporters that she had taken 12,000 from them for getting their loans sanctioned, and had also assured them that the money taken from them would be returned.

She further claimed that the mob took by force Rs 25,000 and some ornaments from her.

"We have initiated steps after the victim lodged a complaint. At least 10 women have been detained on the basis of the videographic evidence," Pattamundai model police station inspector Tapan Rout said.

A case has been registered under various Indian Penal Code sections, including 342 (wrongful confinement), 354 (assault with intent to outrage woman's modesty), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 379 (theft), as well as under the Information Technology Act, the officer said, adding that a probe is underway.

