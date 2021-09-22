60 flood-hit families in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur on canal embankment without relief

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: There seems no end to misery of rain-hit people in Jagatsinghpur as they wait for shelter and relief assistance on canal embankment even a week after heavy rains flooded large parts of the coastal district.

In villages like Mundashai, Tarajanga, Palanda and Manijanga under Tirtol block, which faced inundation by Mahanadi river, nearly 60 families have taken shelter along Taladanda canal embankment for last six days but none from the block administration has come to their rescue.

Residents of waterlogged villages in Tirtol and Erasama said they haven't received polythene sheets for shelter by block officials till now. Manijanga villager Dipitiranjan Sahoo alleged that there was irregular distribution of dry food after the rains.

Other essentials like candles, polythene sheets and cattle feed for livestock are yet to be supplied. Sarpanch Manasi Sahoo said "I had reached out to block officials but was told that supply of polythene sheets has been delayed."

A similar situation prevails in Erasama where over 20 families are affected after a 40-feet breach at Sompur on Hansua river marooned nearly 10 villages in the block. Sarpanch of Sompur panchayat Sarada Prasanna Swain informed that free kitchens are operating for affected people besides supply of cattle feed.

Protesting the neglect, villagers of Japa panchayat of Erasama staged a road blockage on Tuesday.Contacted, Tirtol block development officer said steps are being taken to supply polythene sheets and other essentials to flood-affected people.