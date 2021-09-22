Bill Gates Foundation signs pact with Odisha government for agri sector growth

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government on Monday signed an MoU with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to support sustainable and inclusive agriculture transformation.

There will be joint endeavour to bring sustainable production, food quality improvement, reduce vulnerability to drought, pest and other climate-related risk through advanced soil and water resource management, said Agriculture Minister Arun Sahoo.

With the signing of the MoU, he said the Agriculture and Farmers' Empowerment and Fisheries and Animal Resources Development department will strengthen existing programmes by accessing expertise, technology and high-impact innovations.

This will improve the lives and livelihood of small and marginal farmers in the State. Gates Foundation will also support acceleration of data use and policy implementation to build a vibrant, climate-smart and integrated farming economy to serve marginal and landless farmers of the State.

The Foundation and its partners will provide technical support to the department in the design and implementation of programmes with emphasis on data systems, technology development, and private sector partnerships.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to ensuring quality life for farmers, especially landless labourers, small land holders and women, the Minister hoped the partnership will bring in best global practices, state-of-the-art technology and innovations for improvement, empower the farmers with information and partnership services.

Director, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Alkesh Wadhwani said the Gates Foundation is honoured to continue its strong collaboration with the State government for improving the livelihoods of small landholding farmers.

The foundation has been working closely with Odisha in developing data-based decision systems for agriculture, fisheries, and animal resources sectors; diversification to high-value crops; strengthening FPOs and shaping inclusive markets; digital extension; predictive technology, and integrated farming.

Now the foundation will catalyse and move forward multi-stakeholder partnerships and innovations that drive nutritional security, environmental sustainability, climate adaptation, and economic opportunity, in an integrated and inclusive way.

It will continue supporting the government by bringing solutions and expertise to address their most challenging issues, he assured.