Covid Vax drive: Odisha to cover all by December

Odisha on Monday had administered the highest 4.16L vaccine doses

Published: 22nd September 2021 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2021 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government on Tuesday claimed that it will cover all age appropriate people with at least a single dose  of Covid-19 vaccine by December end. The government on Monday had administered 4.16 lakh vaccine doses, the highest in a day.

The Health and Family Welfare department had last week revised its inoculation target to four lakh a day from 3.5 lakh following the increase in Central quota of vaccine. However, the vaccination was affected due to incessant rains and vacation for Nuakhai.

“The State crossed the target in a single-day on Monday by administering 4,16,454 doses. Though it came down slightly on Tuesday, the vaccination will pick up in the coming days. We would definitely cover all 3.1 crore eligible beneficiaries with a single shot by the end of the year if the vaccine supply remains at the present level,” Director of Family Welfare Dr Bijay Kumar Panigrahi said.

On Tuesday, as many as 3,94,652 doses were administered at 1705 session sites in all 30 districts. The State has so far administered 2.83 crore vaccine shots since January 16.While 2.08 crore beneficiaries have received the first shot, 75 lakh people are fully vaccinated. The State has a stock of 20.51 lakh vaccine doses, including 18.67 lakh doses of Covishield and 1.84 lakh doses of Covaxin.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has appreciated the efforts of healthcare workers for the State administering over 4 lakh doses in a day. “Glad to share that #Odisha’s successful mass #COVID19 vaccination drive has achieved yet another milestone. With the hard work and commitment of our healthcare professionals, the State has administered more than 4 lakh jabs in a single day,” he tweeted.

