Govt to ensure 1/3rd girl students in tech education: CM Naveen Patnaik 

He sought the support of the Second Chance Education Programme of UN Women which in collaboration with the State Government can help women who have not been able to complete their education.

Published: 22nd September 2021 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2021 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday announced that the State government has a target to ensure that at least one third of the graduates from technical education institutions would be girls. He made the announcement during a meeting with the country representative of UN Women Susan Jane Ferguson at Naveen Nivas here. Discussions were held on a range of issues concerning women empowerment in the State during the meeting.

Stating that participation of women in technical education and further employment in industries is a priority area of the State government, the Chief Minister cited the example of schemes like Sudakshya which has helped to increase enrolment of girls in ITIs from six per cent five years back to 18 per cent now.He said that the manufacturing industries in recent times are witnessing a kind of revolution while looking for all women factory floors. The UN Women can lead the efforts for ensuring facilities like quality accommodation and crèches, he specified.

He sought the support of the Second Chance Education Programme of UN Women which in collaboration with the State Government can help women who have not been able to complete their education. They can be helped with re-skilling, up-skilling support to make them employable in the job market, the CM added.
The Chief Minister also spoke about the projects like the World Skill Centre that promotes global standard skills in the State. He wanted the UN Women to partner with such institutions to ensure gender parity and women participation in such projects.

Ferguson, during the discussion, appreciated the State government’s initiatives in women empowerment. She spoke on the effective role played by the Mission Shakti in empowering Odisha women. She also appreciated the pace of poverty reduction in the State.

