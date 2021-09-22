STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launches distribution of smart health cards in Balangir district

“Every life is precious to me. I want everyone to be healthy,” the Chief Minister said while distributing the smart health cards

Published: 22nd September 2021 02:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2021 02:54 PM   |  A+A-

Naveen Patnaik

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (File | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

BALANGIR/BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday said that about 3.5 crore people from 96 lakh families in Odisha will benefit from the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) smart health cards.

The Chief Minister distributed smart health cards to the beneficiaries at Tirlagarh, Patnagarh and Balangir during his visit to Balangir district. “Every life is precious to me. I want everyone to be healthy,” the Chief Minister said while distributing the smart health cards.

Greeting the people by extending ‘Nuakhai Juhar’ to them, the Chief Minister said that the beneficiaries can avail treatment by using this card in 200 top hospitals of the country. Odisha is the first state in the country to provide such a service to people, he added.

The Chief Minister had announced on independence day that smart health cards will be provided to 3.5 crore people of Odisha under the BSKY. Treatment costs up to Rs 5 lakh can be availed through this card every year. Women can avail Rs 10 lakh treatment costs through this card. He had launched the distribution of smart health cards in Malkangiri district on August 20 and later followed it up in Sundargarh district on September 14.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated a pipe water project for Titlagarh which was a long-standing demand of the people of the area. Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das, Women and Child Development Minister Tukuni Sahu and 5T secretary VK Pandian accompanied the Chief Minister.

