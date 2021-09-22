STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha Assembly panel raises concern over Bhubaneswar flooding, drain death

The government came in for sharp criticism at the meeting over urban flooding and serious waterlogging in different parts of the Twin City of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

Published: 22nd September 2021 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2021 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

An open drain in Shatabdi Nagar area in Bhubaneswar

An open drain in Shatabdi Nagar area in Bhubaneswar. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Assembly standing committee on Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) department has taken serious note of the death of a 15-year-old boy in Bhubaneswar, who was swept away on Sunday due to heavy current of the storm water in an open drain due to heavy rains.

The government came in for sharp criticism at the meeting over urban flooding and serious waterlogging in different parts of the Twin City of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

Committee member and Congress MLA from Cuttack-Barabati Mohammad Moquim told mediapersons that the panel expressed shock over the incident. Stating that there is a need for redesigning of drains in both the cities, Moquim said these were found inadequate when Bhubaneswar received 200 mm rainfall in a day.

The members demanded that the drainage system in the two cities particularly the capital city of Bhubaneswar be redesigned keeping in view the changing weather situation. The members also questioned the status of JICA-funded projects in Cuttack city to improve the drainage network. 

The committee will meet again on October 5 and hold discussions in the presence of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation, Cuttack Municipal Corporation, engineers in-charge of the Drainage department of the two cities and officials of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). 

The panel has asked the H&UD department to come with proposals on ways to improve the drainage system in the cities during the meeting. Taking note of the plight of the people of the two cities last week when there was heavy downpour under the impact of a low pressure system and cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal, the committee members asked the State government to take immediate steps to demolish all unauthorised constructions nearby and over drains which are hindering clearance of storm water.  

Senior BJD MLA Amar Prasad Satpathy said officials of the two corporations have been asked to find out ways to address waterlogging and urban flooding in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. The meeting presided over by former minister Prafulla Samal was also attended by BJD MLA from Berhampur Bikram Panda.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhubaneswar Bhubaneswar floods Odisha Assembly Bhubaneswar drain death
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (File photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
UK adds Covishield to approved list of vaccines after India's warning
Unacademy. (Photo | unacademy.com)
Unicorns Unacademy, Udaan, CRED top 2021 LinkedIn Top Startups India list
YZF-R15 Version 4
New Yamaha R15 at Rs 1.68 lakh; Aerox at Rs 1.29 lakh
Jayapalan sharing the joyous moment with his mother Lakshmi and son Vysakh at their residence at Maradu in Kochi on Monday  | A Sanesh
Meet Kerala autorickshaw driver who won Rs 12 crore bumper lottery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp