Blame game over mother-newborn death at DHH

JHARSUGUDA: Death of a woman and her newborn after childbirth at the district headquarters hospital (DHH) on Tuesday snowballed into a huge controversy as family members alleged medical negligence while hospital authorities claimed the infant had died in the woman’s womb before she was admitted.

The deceased woman was identified as Sunita Behera of Naxapali village in Kirmira block. Mother-in-law Kanak Behera said Sunita was taken to the DHH by ASHA workers after she complained of labour pain on Monday afternoon. Though she was administered three injections in the hospital, the pain persisted throughout the night. At 6 am on Tuesday, the woman delivered on the hospital bed.

“No doctor came to attend to Sunita. A nurse arrived and cut the umbilical cord of the baby with a scissor. While she was lifting the baby, the newborn slipped out her hands and died. Soon after, Sunita also breathed her last,” Kanak alleged.

On the other hand, ASHA workers of Naxapali said Sunita was sent on Sunday in an ambulance to the DHH where doctors advised an ultrasound test. As the facility was not available in the DHH, the woman came back home. On Monday, the woman was taken to a private clinic at Jharsuguda where the baby was found to be dead in her womb during ultrasound test.

But when the doctor at the clinic said Rs 25,000 will be needed to take out the baby, the woman returned home due to lack of money. After Sunita developed labour pain again, she was taken to the DHH in an ambulance where the dead baby was delivered, they claimed

In-charge chief district medical officer (CDMO) Dr Dolamani Patel said allegation of the baby’s death due to fall from hands of a nurse is not true. “The baby had already died in the woman’s womb when she was admitted to the hospital. The dead baby was delivered at 4.45 am and doctors continued to treat the woman for high blood pressure, jaundice and other complications. In spite of doctors’ best efforts, the woman died at 9 am,” he claimed.

