Book on Odia actors Parbati Ghose and Gour Prasad Ghose released

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A book 'Gour and Parbati', essaying the life and times of actors Parbati Ghose and Gour Prasad Ghose, was released in Bhubaneswar recently. Authoured by the daughter of Parbati and Gour, Ratri Ghose Barman, the book was released by noted theatre director Ananta Mohapatra.

Ratri said that the book gives a glimpse into the humble beginnings of the actors, their passion for cinema and dedication towards Odia art and culture.

"With their talent and hard work, they carved a niche for themselves in the Odia film industry and constantly endeavoured to bring known and unknown talents into the industry," she said and added that the book also encompassess her parents' constant efforts to merge Odia literature into the creative world of cinema.

Earlier, Ratri had launched a website www.gourparbati.com and then an YouTube channel featuring songs from all the movies of Parbati and Gour.​