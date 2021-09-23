Farmer kills self over loan burden

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: A 62-year-old farmer of Tangartikra village under Hillipali panchayat in Bargarh’s Attabira block allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison due to loan burden on Wednesday.He was identified as Brundaban Bhue. Villagers said Brundaban consumed poison on Tuesday night and was rushed to Godbhaga hospital. He was later shifted to VIMSAR, Burla after his condition deteriorated. However, he died during treatment on Wednesday.

Brundaban’s son Gannath said his father committed suicide as he could not sell paddy during the Rabi season and was under stress due to loan burden. “In the last Rabi season, Brundaban had cultivated paddy over 10 acre of land. However, he could not sell 100 quintal paddy due to the faulty token system. He had taken a loan of `3,00,000 from Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society (PACS) besides private loan for paddy cultivation. As he failed to sell the paddy, he was under severe mental duress due to the loan burden,” alleged family members.Attabira tehsildar Duryodhan Bhoi said inquiry is on to ascertain the cause of the farmer’s death.