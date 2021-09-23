Irate tribals vandalise public hearing venue

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Public resistance against Maliparbat bauxite mines took an ugly turn on Wednesday as tribals boycotted the public hearing and ransacked the venue at Kankadaamba village for environment clearance held by the Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB).

As per schedule, district administration led by ADM Deben Pradhan along with senior revenue officers and nine platoons of police forces reached the venue on the day and began proceedings with some pro-mining activists and Hindalco officials. But an hour into the hearing, scores of tribals, under the banner of Maliparbat Surakhya Samiti (MPSS), the organisation resisting Hindalco Group’s mining interests, reached the spot carrying traditional weapons and ransacked the venue. Police failed to control the situation and the organisers were seen fleeing the spot.

MPSS Presdent Bijay Khila blamed the government for having vested interests in the proposal and ignoring the plight of around 42 villages which would be affected by mining. “Water sources from around 32 perennial streams and four canals in Maliparbat feed the farmlands which would be depleted due to mining from the hills, adversely affecting the livelihoods of farmers and we won’t let that happen,” said Khila.

Spread over 270 acres and 40 km from Koraput at Doliamba village, Maliparbat mine was leased to Hindalco in 2006 but it failed to carry out operations due to stiff resistance from the tribals, resulting in expiry of the lease terms. In April this year, the company got an extension of lease for 50 years and was allowed to apply for fresh environmental clearance. Attempts to contact the district Collector and ADM failed.