More rains likely in Odisha as another low pressure may form over Bay of Bengal by Friday

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A fresh low pressure is likely to form over Bay of Bengal around Friday evening and trigger rainfall in the State.The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that a cyclonic circulation lies over Myanmar coast and adjoining Gulf of Martaban.

The system is expected to move north-westwards and emerge into north-east and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal. Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over the same region. This is the eighth low pressure over Bay of Bengal between June and September so far this year.

It is expected to move west-northwestwards towards Odisha coast in the subsequent 48 hours. The regional Met office has forecast light to moderate rainfall or thundershower activity at many places in coastal Odisha and at a few places in interior districts on Saturday.

"Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places in Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur districts on Saturday. Thunderstorm with lightning is expected at isolated places in Puri, Khurda, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore and five other districts during the period," said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist, Umasankar Das.

The regional Met office has predicted heavy rainfall at one or two places in Ganjam, Nayagarh, Khurda, Puri, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Balasore districts, and thunderstorm with lightning at isolated places in Nuapada, Kalahandi, Balangir, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Koraput, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Gajapati districts on Sunday.

Das added that the rainfall activity is expected to slightly increase on Monday.

The rainfall deficit between June and September 22 has reduced to 11 per cent, and eight districts have received below normal rainfall during the same period. The rainfall deficit stood at 29 per cent and 24 districts recorded below normal rainfall between June and August 31.