STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

NGT raps Keonjhar Collector over order on mining

In his affidavit filed on September 15, the Collector of Keonjhar had stated that directions have been issued to Ghasipura tehsildar for detection of defaulting miners and collection of penalties.

Published: 23rd September 2021 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2021 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has set a three-week deadline for Keonjhar Collector to file ‘a comprehensive affidavit’ on identification of illegal miners of laterite at Madanpur under Ghasipura tehsil and recovery of `7.30 crore towards environmental compensation from them.

The NGT’s East Zone Bench in Kolkata set the deadline after expressing dissatisfaction over the affidavit filed by the Collector. The Tribunal was hearing an application, filed by Sudhanshu Sekhar Kuanr and Sambit Ranjan Kuanr in 2019, for intervention against illegal mining of laterite in cashew forest land in Madanpur.   

On December 2, 2019, a NGT-directed joint inspection conducted by the Central Pollution Control Board, Kolkata, Odisha State Pollution Control Board, District Mining Officer and Divisional Commissioner, Keonjhar had computed the environmental compensation of `7.30 crore to be recovered from the illegal miners.

In his affidavit filed on September 15, the Collector of Keonjhar had stated that directions have been issued to Ghasipura tehsildar for detection of defaulting miners and collection of penalties. The tehsildar was directed to take legal action against them as per the directions of the NGT for recovery of environmental compensation of `7.3 crore, the affidavit said. 

But the Bench of Justice B Amit Sthalekar (Judicial Member) and Justice Saibal Dasgupta (Expert Member) was not satisfied. “We find that the Collector-Keonjhar is simply dragging his feet in the matter of identification of the illegal miners and recovery of environmental compensation from them. Even after two years having passed, nothing has happened with regard to the recovery of this amount from the defaulters,” the Bench observed and directed to list the matter on November 11.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (File photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
UK adds Covishield to approved list of vaccines after India's warning
Unacademy. (Photo | unacademy.com)
Unicorns Unacademy, Udaan, CRED top 2021 LinkedIn Top Startups India list
YZF-R15 Version 4
New Yamaha R15 at Rs 1.68 lakh; Aerox at Rs 1.29 lakh
Jayapalan sharing the joyous moment with his mother Lakshmi and son Vysakh at their residence at Maradu in Kochi on Monday  | A Sanesh
Meet Kerala autorickshaw driver who won Rs 12 crore bumper lottery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp