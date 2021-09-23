STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha-Andhra Pradesh row: Dharmendra Pradhan seeks Jagan Mohan Reddy's help for ending dispute

He assured all support of the Union Government and his availability for facilitating an amicable environment for bilateral talks and peaceful resolution of the dispute.

Published: 23rd September 2021 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2021 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the border dispute between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh continues to escalate, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has sought personal intervention of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to resolve the issue amicably.

In a letter to Reddy, the Union Minister requested for bilateral discussions with his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik and lay the broad parameters of future roadmap to address the problems. 

"These skirmishes which started in 20 odd villages of Kotia panchayat in Pottangi block of Koraput district have unfortunately now spread to other border villages in Gajapati district. Needless to emphasise, these run-ins fuel inter-state border disputes and is a matter of serious concern," the letter said. 

Pradhan added that such disputes pose a threat both to the security as well as developmental aspirations of people at border villages in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.  

He requested Reddy to create a conducive environment for talks between the two states by withdrawing armed police forces in the disputed villages and immediate withdrawal of cases registered against local representatives and government officials registered with police in both the states.

He assured all support of the Union Government and his availability for facilitating an amicable environment for bilateral talks and peaceful resolution of the dispute.

Noting that Odisha and Andhra Pradesh share much common history, developmental challenges and welfare objectives, Pradhan said the developmental initiatives of both the states in these remote areas have gone a long way in mitigating the threats arising from Left-wing extremism (LWE).

It is a matter of great satisfaction that the administration, police forces and political leadership of both the states have joined hands to curb the LWE and the combined efforts have ensured return of peace in these villages, he added.

"The present volatile situation arising out of inter-state conflicts on the issue of delimitation of physical boundaries is extremely unfortunate and uncalled for. They have the potential to derail the ongoing developmental initiatives and nullify the peace dividends which have accrued over the years in these areas," the Union Minister said.

He further said situations like these would only fuel mistrust and prop up divisive forces to work against the socio-economic-political and economic interests of both the states. 

"I am sure you would appreciate that settling boundary issues are time-consuming and require intense parleys coupled with involvement of a mature political leadership at the highest levels, based on mutual trust and cooperation between states. There is a need for building an enabling environment to facilitate talks between the states in view of the flared-up situation on ground," Pradhan said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Andhra row Dharmendra Pradhan YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Kotia panchayat
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (File photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
UK adds Covishield to approved list of vaccines after India's warning
Unacademy. (Photo | unacademy.com)
Unicorns Unacademy, Udaan, CRED top 2021 LinkedIn Top Startups India list
YZF-R15 Version 4
New Yamaha R15 at Rs 1.68 lakh; Aerox at Rs 1.29 lakh
Jayapalan sharing the joyous moment with his mother Lakshmi and son Vysakh at their residence at Maradu in Kochi on Monday  | A Sanesh
Meet Kerala autorickshaw driver who won Rs 12 crore bumper lottery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp