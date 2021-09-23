Odisha Assembly bypoll: BJP whips up non-supply of cyclone 'Fani' aid to corner BJD

Bijoy Pradhan By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With only a week left for the Pipili bypoll, the BJP has intensified its campaign by launching a scathing attack on the ruling BJD for continuous neglect to the Assembly constituency despite its proximity with the State Capital.

A battery of leaders including BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra tried to corner the BJD over lack of empathy for the Fani-hit people, a majority of whom are still waiting for the cyclone assistance.

Launching his campaign for party candidate Ashrit Pattnayak from Pipili NAC, Patra attacked the BJD for its inability to disburse housing assistance to cyclone affected people even after more than 15 months of receiving Central assistance worth Rs 3,338 crore.

State BJP vice president and election in-charge for Pipili NAC, Parvati Parida who was accompanying Patra during the campaign on Wednesday told The New Indian Express that there is a groundswell of support from people of the NAC which is still devoid of a decent bus stand.

Parida said around 1.27 lakh Fani-affected people are waiting for housing assistance which was provided in two phases by the Centre.

"The lack of concern of the State government to the long-standing demand for a modern bus stand at Pipili and its apathy towards the problems of large number of appliqué artisans whose businesses were drastically hit after construction of the by-pass road to Puri are the main grouse of the voters," Parida said.

General secretary Prithviraj Harichandan, who is looking after the party's campaign in Pipili block said under-development of the constituency in the last two decades, lack of industries, huge unemployment, waterlogging and above all non-distribution of the Fani assistance to the affected families will go against the BJD.

"I do not feel that sympathy factor for BJD candidate Rudra Pratap, son of Pradeep Maharathy, will work anymore. People have made up their mind for change as the BJD has miserably failed them election after election," he added.

Harichandan said the BJD ministers and senior leaders camping in the constituency are trying desperately to entice the voters by promising to release their housing assistance after the election is over. “It has come to our notice that some of the voters have received written assurance from the BJD that their Fani assistance will be delivered at their doorsteps once the poll is over,” he said.

Apart from BJP, leaders of BJD and Congress, the other main contenders for the Assembly seat which fell vacant following the death of sitting BJD MLA Pradeep Maharathy, started door-to-door campaign in the constituency from Monday.