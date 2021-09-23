STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha Assembly bypoll: BJP whips up non-supply of cyclone 'Fani' aid to corner BJD

A battery of leaders including BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra tried to corner the BJD over lack of empathy for the Fani-hit people, a majority of whom are still waiting for the cyclone assista

Published: 23rd September 2021 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2021 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

Representational image. (File Photo)

By Bijoy Pradhan
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With only a week left for the Pipili bypoll, the BJP has intensified its campaign by launching a scathing attack on the ruling BJD for continuous neglect to the Assembly constituency despite its proximity with the State Capital.

A battery of leaders including BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra tried to corner the BJD over lack of empathy for the Fani-hit people, a majority of whom are still waiting for the cyclone assistance.

Launching his campaign for party candidate Ashrit Pattnayak from Pipili NAC, Patra attacked the BJD for its inability to disburse housing assistance to cyclone affected people even after more than 15 months of receiving Central assistance worth Rs 3,338 crore. 

State BJP vice president and election in-charge for Pipili NAC, Parvati Parida who was accompanying Patra during the campaign on Wednesday told The New Indian Express that there is a groundswell of support from people of the NAC which is still devoid of a decent bus stand.

Parida said around 1.27 lakh Fani-affected people are waiting for housing assistance which was provided in two phases by the Centre. 

"The lack of concern of the State government to the long-standing demand for a modern bus stand at Pipili and its apathy towards the problems of large number of appliqué artisans whose businesses were drastically hit after construction of the by-pass road to Puri are the main grouse of the voters," Parida said. 

General secretary Prithviraj Harichandan, who is looking after the party's campaign in Pipili block said under-development of the constituency in the last two decades, lack of industries, huge unemployment, waterlogging and above all non-distribution of the Fani assistance to the affected families will go against the BJD. 

"I do not feel that sympathy factor for BJD candidate Rudra Pratap, son of Pradeep Maharathy, will work anymore. People have made up their mind for change as the BJD has miserably failed them election after election," he added.

Harichandan said the BJD ministers and senior leaders camping in the constituency are trying desperately to entice the voters by promising to release their housing assistance after the election is over.  “It has come to our notice that some of the voters have received written assurance from the BJD that their Fani assistance will be delivered at their doorsteps once the poll is over,” he said. 

Apart from BJP, leaders of BJD and Congress, the other main contenders for the Assembly seat which fell vacant following the death of sitting BJD MLA Pradeep Maharathy, started door-to-door campaign in the constituency from Monday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha bypoll BJP BJD Pipili bypoll Cyclone Fani Fani aid
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (File photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
UK adds Covishield to approved list of vaccines after India's warning
Unacademy. (Photo | unacademy.com)
Unicorns Unacademy, Udaan, CRED top 2021 LinkedIn Top Startups India list
YZF-R15 Version 4
New Yamaha R15 at Rs 1.68 lakh; Aerox at Rs 1.29 lakh
Jayapalan sharing the joyous moment with his mother Lakshmi and son Vysakh at their residence at Maradu in Kochi on Monday  | A Sanesh
Meet Kerala autorickshaw driver who won Rs 12 crore bumper lottery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp