Odisha government to promote innovation in bio-technology

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With an aim of promoting innovation and entrepreneurship in the field of bio-technology, the State government has sought applications from different academic and research institutes to set up biotechnology incubation centres or bio-incubators on their campuses.

The government has also decided to extend financial help to the institutes and research hospitals to strengthen or upgrade their existing incubators into bio-incubators.

An official from the Science and Technology department said October 31 is the deadline to submit the applications by the research organisations. The applications will be scrutinised for financial support as per the guidelines under Odisha Biotechnology Policy-2018, he added.

The policy provides a matching grant and performance capital grant up to Rs 2 crore for establishment of bio-incubators within academic/research clusters or as standalone incubator privately to facilitate a bio-technology start-up environment.

During selection, focus will be given on activities where innovations can be converted into product or technology. The strength of mentoring support and ability to provide training and information to help start-ups develop viable projects having both social impact and commercial performance will be a key factor.