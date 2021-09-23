STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Teacher's throat slit by husband inside school in Odisha's Titlagarh

The accused, who is a Sanskrit teacher in Siulgaon school in Titlagarh, reportedly used to torture his wife for dowry immediately after their marriage.

Published: 23rd September 2021 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2021 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

Accused Pradeep Panda

Accused Pradeep Panda. (Photo|EPS)

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: A lady teacher had a narrow escape after her husband slit her throat on the premises of Durgapali High School in Puintala block on Wednesday.The victim was identified Sanjurani Debata, Sanskrit teacher of the school. Her husband, Pradeep Panda, who is also a teacher, has been arrested by police.

Sources said that Sanjurani had married Pradeep of Bandhbahal village of Agalpur block last year. Pradeep, who is a Sanskrit teacher in Siulgaon school in Titlagarh, reportedly used to torture his wife for dowry immediately after their marriage. Unable to bear the torture, Sanjurani was staying separately in a rented house at Durgapali.

At around 11 am on the day, Pradeep went to Durgapali school to meet Sanjurani who was reportedly taking a class. He called her outside the classroom and started quarrelling over some issue. The heated exchange soon turned ugly as Pradeep took out a knife and slit his wife's throat. 

On hearing the commotion, school staff reached the spot and found Sanjurani bleeding from her neck. She was immediately rushed to Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital in Balangir. Pradeep was overpowered by the staff and locked inside a classroom before being handed over to police.

Puintala IIC Jasobanta Narayan Pradhani said, "On being informed, we rushed to the school and brought the accused to police station. Basing on the complaint filed by the victim teacher, Pradeep was arrested. Further investigation is on and the accused will be produced in court on Thursday."

Puintala block Odisha teacher murder Odisha domestic violence
