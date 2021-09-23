STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Worker’s mortal remains brought back to Odisha

The mortal remains of an Odia worker who died recently in New Delhi were brought back to Odisha with the help of Odisha Mo Parivar, a social organisation.

Published: 23rd September 2021 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2021 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The mortal remains of an Odia worker who died recently in New Delhi were brought back to Odisha with the help of Odisha Mo Parivar, a social organisation. On September 20, Bichitrananda Patra (58) of Tanupur village under Pattamndai block of Kendrapara had died after falling on the ground. 

Odia Mahamanch director Gobardhan Dhal coordinated with one of the members of Odisha Mo Parivar who then completed all the legal procedures to help the family, who are not financially sound.  The organisation also extended financial assistance for transfer of the body which was received by Odisha Mo Parivar secretaries Rudra Samantray and Sameer Pradhan at Bhubaneswar airport. His last rites were performed at Puri Swargadwar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (File photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
UK adds Covishield to approved list of vaccines after India's warning
Unacademy. (Photo | unacademy.com)
Unicorns Unacademy, Udaan, CRED top 2021 LinkedIn Top Startups India list
YZF-R15 Version 4
New Yamaha R15 at Rs 1.68 lakh; Aerox at Rs 1.29 lakh
Jayapalan sharing the joyous moment with his mother Lakshmi and son Vysakh at their residence at Maradu in Kochi on Monday  | A Sanesh
Meet Kerala autorickshaw driver who won Rs 12 crore bumper lottery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp