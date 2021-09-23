Worker’s mortal remains brought back to Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The mortal remains of an Odia worker who died recently in New Delhi were brought back to Odisha with the help of Odisha Mo Parivar, a social organisation. On September 20, Bichitrananda Patra (58) of Tanupur village under Pattamndai block of Kendrapara had died after falling on the ground.

Odia Mahamanch director Gobardhan Dhal coordinated with one of the members of Odisha Mo Parivar who then completed all the legal procedures to help the family, who are not financially sound. The organisation also extended financial assistance for transfer of the body which was received by Odisha Mo Parivar secretaries Rudra Samantray and Sameer Pradhan at Bhubaneswar airport. His last rites were performed at Puri Swargadwar.