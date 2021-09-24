STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Former TN DGP JK Tripathy appointed Odisha Chief Information Commissioner

An IPS officer of Tamil Nadu cadre of 1985 batch, Tripathy was also the Police Commissioner of Chennai.

Published: 24th September 2021

JK Tripathy

Former DGP of Tamil Nadu Jalad Kumar Tripathy. (File Photo | AS Ganesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Former DGP of Tamil Nadu Jalad Kumar Tripathy has been appointed as the Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) of Odisha. Tripathy’s appointment was notified by the Information and Public Relations department on Thursday after approval of Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal. The post of the CIC had fallen vacant after retirement of Sunil Kumar Mishra on August 15.

An IPS officer of Tamil Nadu cadre of 1985 batch, Tripathy was also the Police Commissioner of Chennai. He had received the Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration in 2008. He was popular for solving the 2012 bank robbery cases. 

Born at Bheda village in Cuttack district, he served in some senior posts in Tamil Nadu like Inspector General of Police (Southern Zone). He was also posted with the Crime Branch and Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the state.

