Foundation Day of IIM-S celebrated

The Indian Institute of Management, Sambalpur (IIM-S) on Thursday celebrated its seventh Foundation Day in a blended mode amidst strict Covid protocol.

Published: 24th September 2021

IIM-S

The Indian Institute of Management-Sambalpur. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The Indian Institute of Management, Sambalpur (IIM-S) on Thursday celebrated its seventh Foundation Day in a blended mode amidst strict Covid protocol. Unable to join the event as the chief guest through virtual mode, Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan shared his message through a recorded video where he emphasised on how the new education policy aims to update, upgrade and upskill the youth. 

“The National Education Policy 2020 aims to transform our education system with the emerging dynamics of the 21st century and is based on the foundation of accessibility, affordability, equity and quality, taking a step towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” added Pradhan. He also urged the students to work towards synergising modern knowledge and traditional values to become responsible citizens of the country and leaders of tomorrow. 

Also present on the occasion were Subroto Bagchi, Chairman of Odisha Skill Development Authority, Rajneesh Kumar, SVP and Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Flipkart Group and Prof Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director, IIM-S. Along with felicitations of key achievers in various fields, merit scholarships worth `1 lakh were awarded to top seven students of second year. 

