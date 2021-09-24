STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha shifts focus to vegetable, fruit production

State ranks 7th in production of vegetables and 11th in fruits

Published: 24th September 2021 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2021 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

A woman plucking ladies finger from her farm land on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar. (File Photo Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As Odisha meets a majority of its vegetables and fruits requirement from neighbouring states, the State government on Thursday constituted a committee to prepare a work plan for achieving self-sufficiency in production.

The committee headed by Agriculture Production Commission Raj Kumar Sharma has been mandated to prepare a target specific and time bound work plan for up-scaling the fruit and vegetable production in the context of different agro-climatic zones of Odisha.

The Agriculture Department was asked to take inputs from the experts, farmers and agri-entrepreneurs and suggest the interventions required in terms of the agri-input, post-harvest management, cold storage and market linkage.

The Chief Secretary asked the committee to see that the plan is workable. The State Potato Mission launched in 2014-15 to achieve sufficiency in tuber production failed to take off due to inherent weakness in the planning and lack of desired support from the State government for development of required infrastructure.

The Horticulture directorate was asked to list out those species and varieties for which Odisha has a higher potential.Development Commissioner Pradeep Jena advised to focus on the vegetables like cauliflower, cabbage, tomato, potato and onion; and, the fruit species like papaya, banana, guava and lemon.

Director Horticulture Rohit Kumar Lenka said that Odisha ranked first in the production of sweet potato, second in brinjal, fifth in watermelon, cauliflower, okra, tomato, and sixth in bottle gourd at national level as per horticulture area production information system (HAPIS) reports 2019-20.

Similarly, in the fruit production category, Odisha ranked second in jackfruit, fifth in lemon, seventh in sapota, ninth in mango.The report said that Odisha ranked seventh in production of 11 kinds of vegetables and 11th in production of variety of fruits. The total fruit production in Odisha was about 24.82 lakh tonnes, vegetable production was 97.98 lakh tonnes and spice production crossed 20.2 lakh MT.

Agriculture Secretary S K Vashishth said that the fruits like banana, mango, guava, papaya, lemon, sapota, pineapple, watermelon and jackfruit; and vegetables like brinjal, tomato, sweet potato, onion, pumpkin, root crops, cabbage beans, peas are commonly produced in Odisha.

The Chief Secretary advised to select a small number of items in the first phase for a more focused intervention. The department was also asked to conduct farmers’ training and orientation programmes about the modern technique of cultivation and yearly return from these non-paddy cash-crops to enhance their income. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha farmers sweet potato brinjal farmers Odisha Agriculture Department
India Matters
Representational Image
Centre ropes in experts from IITs to develop Indian version of Wikipedia
White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington. (Photo | AP)
US rules out adding India or Japan to security alliance with Australia and UK
Image used for representational purpose only
Fed up with breastfeeding, Chhattisgarh woman kills 2-year-old
Image for representation
All panchayats in Bihar's Purnia district now have libraries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp