STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha to host Jr hockey WC for country’s pride: Naveen

Describing Odisha’s engagement with Hockey India, the Chief Minister said over the last decade, the State has been working closely with Hockey India for development of sports in the country.

Published: 24th September 2021 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2021 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik unveiling the trophy of Junior Men’s World Cup Hockey at Lokaseva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Cementing its position as a major global hockey destination, Odisha is ready to host FIH Men’s Junior World Cup at Kalinga Stadium here from November 24 to December 5.Making the announcement that the State will host the global event, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik unveiled the World Cup trophy and launched its logo here on Thursday.The tournament will feature 16 countries – India, Korea, Malaysia, Pakistan, South Africa, Egypt, Belgium, England, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, USA, Canada, Chile and Argentina.

Earlier, the Hockey India had decided on Guwahati as the venue of the Junior World Cup. But, with the State  backing out, Odisha was selected as the host. In the past, Odisha government had also made arrangements to host the 22nd Asian Athletics Championships in 2018 within 90 days. 

Naveen said Odisha is ready to host such a big event for the sake of country’s prestige. Recently, Hockey India had approached the government to support them for the Men’s Junior World Cup which is to be held in two months’ time. “It is a very short notice for making arrangements for such a big event. But, since the nation’s prestige is at stake, we readily agreed to support,” he said.

Describing Odisha’s engagement with Hockey India, the Chief Minister said over the last decade, the State has been working closely with Hockey India for development of sports in the country. The State has sponsored the national teams since 2018. It has also been the host for major tournaments including the Hockey World Cup. “All these efforts have led to the historic success of the Indian men’s and women’s hockey teams at the recent Tokyo Olympics,” he said. 

The Chief Minister also said Men’s Hockey World Cup in January 2023, to be hosted by Odisha, will be a landmark event and provide further momentum for hockey development in the country. He also wished the Indian team a scintillating performance for the upcoming World Cup. He said as the reigning champions, the Indian team will take advantage of the home ground and emerge victorious again. 

Promising Odisha’s enduring support, he said, the State will continue to be a part of this journey of Indian hockey. “We have already announced that we will support the Indian national teams for another 10 years. We are also building India’s largest hockey stadium in Rourkela,” he stated.

Minister of State for Sports Tusharkanti Behera said Odisha is now a preferred destination in global hockey because of the State’s support to hockey. FIH president Narinder Batra said Odisha has set a new benchmark for hockey and showcased the State’s capability in organising global sports events. The iconic Kalinga Stadium is now the World’s best stadium, he added.Chairman of Odisha Hockey Promotion Council Dillip Tirkey was present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational Image
Centre ropes in experts from IITs to develop Indian version of Wikipedia
White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington. (Photo | AP)
US rules out adding India or Japan to security alliance with Australia and UK
Image used for representational purpose only
Fed up with breastfeeding, Chhattisgarh woman kills 2-year-old
Image for representation
All panchayats in Bihar's Purnia district now have libraries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp