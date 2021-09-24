STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ragging rears its ugly head in VSSUT again

Ragging menace has come back to haunt Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT), Burla with a third year student accusing his seniors of torture.

Published: 24th September 2021 08:35 AM

VSSUT

Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  Ragging menace has come back to haunt Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT), Burla with a third year student accusing his seniors of torture. The incident reportedly took place in a hostel of the university at midnight on Wednesday.

Sources said the victim was in his room when a group of around 18 senior students knocked on his door and asked him to step out. When he came out, he was asked to show his mobile phone for some reason. The student apparently refused and a heated exchange ensued following which the seniors allegedly thrashed him. On Thursday morning, the victim lodged a complaint with the anti-ragging cell of VSSUT in this regard.

Vice-Chancellor of VSSUT Banshidhar Majhi said it seems to be a case of brawl among students. However, a probe has been ordered into the incident. A meeting of the university’s disciplinary committee on the issue has been scheduled on Friday.

Incidents of ragging have become a regular affair in VSSUT. Earlier this year, a second year student had alleged ragging by seniors who reportedly made him kneel down. The seniors also asked him to answer some obscene questions. 

In February last year, a student had accused his seniors of detaining him for not putting on the prescribed uniform for juniors. When he did not respond, he was allegedly assaulted by a group of 20 senior students. The victim later uploaded a video of the incident on social media.

In August 2019, a video showing around 50 students being ragged by seniors in VSSUT had gone viral. Following inquiry, the authorities slapped a fine of Rs 2,000 each on 52 students for their involvement in the incident and debarred 10 students from appearing the examination for one year.

VSSUT ragging Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology
