Three bakeries sealed for FSSAI Act violation in Cuttack

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Food safety officials of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) on Thursday sealed three bakery units for operating without licence and violating Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) Act in Sikharpur locality of the city.

Acting on complaints of some locals, a team of food safety officials headed by City Health Officer Satyabrat Mohapatra and CMC Food Safety Officer Pratikshya Das Mohapatra raided two bakeries at Sikharpur Upar Sahi and one at Sikharpur Nadikula Sahi and found them operating in gross violation of FSSAI Act.

The three bakery units had neither food nor trade licence. While the food items at these units were being made using expired products in an unhygienic condition, the stock was found to be stale and expired, said Mohapatra. He said the bread at the bakeries, made of rotten eggs were kept in unhygienic condition with no mention of manufacturing and expiry dates on the packets.

“Besides destroying over one quintal of cake, hard cake, biscuits, etc and sealing the three units, we also collected fine amounting to `45,000 from the proprietors of the three bakery units,” said Mohapatra.

The samples collected from the units have been sent to a laboratory for examination. Basing on the report of test, action will be initiated against the proprietors, he informed.