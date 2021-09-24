STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Three bakeries sealed for FSSAI Act violation in Cuttack

The samples collected from the units have been sent to a laboratory for examination. Basing on the report of test, action will be initiated against the proprietors, he informed. 

Published: 24th September 2021 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2021 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Food safety, eat right campaign, food

Representational image (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Food safety officials of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) on Thursday sealed three bakery units for operating without licence and violating Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) Act in Sikharpur locality of the city.  

Acting on complaints of some locals, a team of food safety officials headed by City Health Officer Satyabrat Mohapatra and CMC Food Safety Officer Pratikshya Das Mohapatra raided two bakeries at Sikharpur Upar Sahi and one at Sikharpur Nadikula Sahi and found them operating in gross violation of FSSAI Act. 

The three bakery units had neither food nor trade licence. While the food items at these units were being made using expired products in an unhygienic condition, the stock was found to be stale and expired, said Mohapatra. He said the bread at the bakeries, made of rotten eggs were kept in unhygienic condition with no mention of manufacturing and expiry dates on the packets. 

“Besides destroying over one quintal of cake, hard cake, biscuits, etc and sealing the three units, we also collected fine amounting to `45,000 from the proprietors of the three bakery units,” said Mohapatra. 
The samples collected from the units have been sent to a laboratory for examination. Basing on the report of test, action will be initiated against the proprietors, he informed. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cuttack Municipal Corporation Food Safety FSSAI
India Matters
Representational Image
Centre ropes in experts from IITs to develop Indian version of Wikipedia
White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington. (Photo | AP)
US rules out adding India or Japan to security alliance with Australia and UK
Image used for representational purpose only
Fed up with breastfeeding, Chhattisgarh woman kills 2-year-old
Image for representation
All panchayats in Bihar's Purnia district now have libraries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp