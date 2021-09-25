STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Bombs hurled during group clash in Bhimpur village, four injured

Four persons sustained injuries after bombs were hurled during a group clash in Bhimpur village within Jarada police limits on Friday.

Published: 25th September 2021 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2021 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

Blast, Explosion

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  Four persons sustained injuries after bombs were hurled during a group clash in Bhimpur village within Jarada police limits on Friday. The clash between two groups of villagers took place near the local mandap in the morning. Sources said there was a heated exchange between some villagers which turned into a full-blown clash. 

Initially, the warring groups pelted stones and bricks at each other but later, country bombs were hurled. Splinters of the exploded bombs hit the body, legs and face of four villagers. The injured were rushed to Patrapur hospital.

Though the exact reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained, old political rivalry is suspected to the cause of the clash. On being informed, armed police force led by senior officials reached the village.  Sources said ahead of the panchayat elections scheduled to be held next year, supporters of different political parties are resorting to violence to terrorise their rivals.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
country bombs
India Matters
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rejig on the cards; Pilot meets Rahul, Priyanka
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

Indian tennis players affected by Covid, some on verge of making career switch
 

WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan (Photo | PTI)
Kids less severely impacted by Covid: WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan
Minnu PM (Photo @TheKeralaPolice)
Kerala woman who got police clerk job after father’s death bags 150th rank in UPSC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp