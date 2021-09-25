Bombs hurled during group clash in Bhimpur village, four injured

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Four persons sustained injuries after bombs were hurled during a group clash in Bhimpur village within Jarada police limits on Friday. The clash between two groups of villagers took place near the local mandap in the morning. Sources said there was a heated exchange between some villagers which turned into a full-blown clash.

Initially, the warring groups pelted stones and bricks at each other but later, country bombs were hurled. Splinters of the exploded bombs hit the body, legs and face of four villagers. The injured were rushed to Patrapur hospital.

Though the exact reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained, old political rivalry is suspected to the cause of the clash. On being informed, armed police force led by senior officials reached the village. Sources said ahead of the panchayat elections scheduled to be held next year, supporters of different political parties are resorting to violence to terrorise their rivals.