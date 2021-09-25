Orissa High Court asks govt not to take action against prawn farmers till Nov 16 

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has set November 16 deadline to take a decision on petitions filed by prawn farmers seeking intervention against demolition of their farms. On August 18, the court had directed the State authorities not to take any coercive action against the prawn farmers till the officials are able to confirm that their farms are operating within the prohibited area.

The division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice BP Mohapatra set the date on Thursday after the State counsel stated before the court that by the next date, a clearer picture will emerge in the status of prawn farms.

Relevant notifications in terms of which it has been decided not to permit shrimp farming in mangroves, agricultural lands, saltpan lands and ecologically sensitive areas like sanctuaries, marine parks etc will be placed on record before the next date, the Counsel stated.

The applications for intervention were filed while the court was taking stock of progress of removal of illegal prawn gheris in Chilika in Khurda, Puri and Ganjam districts and Bhitarkanika in Kendrapara district.

Amicus Curiae Mohit Agarwal said the bench also directed the Centre to file an affidavit before the next date disclosing its stand on various issues that arise in these cases.In the first application, nine persons stated that they are cultivating prawns on their own land without causing any pollution whatsoever and it is the only source of their livelihood.

In the second application, 17 persons said they have excavated ponds in their own lands and have been cultivating prawns by using modern technology. In the third application, 17 persons stated that they are lawfully engaged in prawn culture.

While issuing notice in the three applications, the court in its August 18 order had said that before passing any order, it would like the local administration to confirm about the claims in the applications.