Jajpur inks pact with UN-Habitat

JAJPUR: With an aim to develop a better urban future through sustainable, resilient, and inclusive development in two urban local bodies (ULBs) and a gram panchayat, Jajpur district administration has signed an agreement with the United Nations (UN) Habitat on Friday.

The 18-month project will work towards developing sustainable strategies, actions and interventions to guide urban planning and management of Vyas Nagar and Jajpur municipalities and Panasa gram panchayat. Divided into five components, the initiative will create a favourable climate for green, low-carbon growth and economic prosperity.

Citing that the places chosen have the potential of becoming model urban development destinations, Collector Chakravarti Singh Rathore said the administration has already undertaken key developmental projects. “UN-Habitat will facilitate the ongoing developmental works to establish Jajpur as a preferred sustainable tourism destination,” added Rathore.

Atsushi Koresawa, Director, UN-Habitat, Regional Office of Asia and Pacific said, “UN-Habitat is committed towards the vision of a better quality of life for all in an urbanising world and this agreement showcases the futuristic perspective of the Odisha government in enabling sustainable development in the upcoming district.”