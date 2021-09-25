Nine from Odisha crack UPSC Civil Services Examination

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Jubin Mohapatra of Odisha secured 46th rank in the Civil Services Examination - 2020, result of which was declared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday. As many as nine students from the State figured in the merit list of 761 candidates who have been recommended for appointment in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and other Central Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B Services.

Asish Kumar Mishra secured 52nd rank, followed by Subhankar Bala at 79 and Rina Pradhan at 194. Purvi Nanda from the State was placed at 244, while Navjyoti Mishra bagged 395th rank. Babitarani Swain secured 464 rank followed by Ankit Mishra at 522 and Sudhanshu Nayak at 602.

The candidates have been selected based on the result of the written test of Civil Services Examination, 2020 held by the UPSC in January and the interviews for personality test held in August-September this year.Shubham Kumar, a graduate in B Tech (Civil Engineering) from IIT Bombay, has emerged all India topper, while Jagrati Awasthi is the topper among the women candidates securing an overall second rank.