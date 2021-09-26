STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fake job racket busted, three held

Hinjili police on Friday arrested three persons for cheating around 45 unemployed youths of Rs 14 lakh on pretext of offering them jobs abroad.

Published: 26th September 2021 03:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2021 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  Hinjili police on Friday arrested three persons for cheating around 45 unemployed youths of Rs 14 lakh on pretext of offering them jobs abroad. The accused were identified as Balaram Moharana, E Prasad Rao of Gopinathpur village in Hinjili block and Rajib Jena of Kuhudi in Khurda district.  

Aska SDPO Uma Shankar Singh said Balaram, who had changed his name to Rakesh Kumar Panda, had started an agency called ‘Around the world’ in Hinjili last month. He had engaged agents across Ganjam, Khurda, Nayagarh, Bhadrak and a few other districts through Prasad and Rajib to lure youths for jobs abroad. The agents collected Rs 20,000-Rs 50,000 each from job aspirants for visa processing and air tickets. Singh said Balaram’s agents had collected around `14 lakh from 45 youths from Ganjam and other districts. 

