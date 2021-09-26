Four held for cheating finance company in Odisha's Berhampur

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Baidyanathpur police arrested four persons including a woman for allegedly cheating a private finance firm to the tune of Rs 19,05,314. The accused, N Rajesh Achary (34) of Aska, P Shiva Kumar (24), P Lata (44) and J Manoj Kumar Achary (37) of Berhampur had availed 26 gold loans from Manappuram Finance Limited by mortgaging fake gold ornaments weighing 796.28 gram.

Police said that the head of Kamapalli branch of the company, Smitarupa Padhy had disbursed the loans to the accused between January and March this year. The matter was brought to fore by the company's area Sudhanshu Mishra on September 23.

Police said the ornaments mortgaged by the accused were not tested by Padhy and other staff of the branch. While Rajesh had availed 16 loans, the rest had taken 10 loans by mortgaging the gold-plated ornaments. Investigation into the matter is on and the complicity of some staff of the branch is being ascertained.

20 arrested for tree felling

BHAWANIPATNA: The Forest department on Saturday arrested 20 persons from Nabarangpur district for tresspassing and felling trees in Sahajkhol reserve area. The accused were intercepted by a forest squad and members of the Vana Surakshya Samiti while felling trees in Gantiguda beat of the reserve forest. Sources said, they were clearing the land for maize cultivation.