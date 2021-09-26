STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Four held for cheating finance company in Odisha's Berhampur

Police said that the head of Kamapalli branch of the company, Smitarupa Padhy had disbursed the loans to the accused between January and March this year.

Published: 26th September 2021 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2021 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

money fraud

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Baidyanathpur police arrested four persons including a woman for allegedly cheating a private finance firm to the tune of Rs 19,05,314. The accused, N Rajesh Achary (34) of Aska, P Shiva Kumar (24), P Lata (44) and J Manoj Kumar Achary (37) of Berhampur had availed 26 gold loans from Manappuram Finance Limited by mortgaging fake gold ornaments weighing 796.28 gram. 

Police said that the head of Kamapalli branch of the company, Smitarupa Padhy had disbursed the loans to the accused between January and March this year. The matter was brought to fore by the company's area Sudhanshu Mishra on September 23.

Police said the ornaments mortgaged by the accused were not tested by Padhy and other staff of the branch. While Rajesh had availed 16 loans, the rest had taken 10 loans by mortgaging the gold-plated ornaments. Investigation into the matter is on and the complicity of some staff of the branch is being ascertained. 

20 arrested for tree felling

BHAWANIPATNA: The Forest department on Saturday arrested 20 persons from Nabarangpur district for tresspassing and felling trees in Sahajkhol reserve area. The accused were intercepted by a forest squad and members of the Vana Surakshya Samiti while felling trees in Gantiguda beat of the reserve forest. Sources said, they were clearing the land  for maize cultivation. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Smitarupa Padhy Odisha finance firm
India Matters
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rejig on the cards; Pilot meets Rahul, Priyanka
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

Indian tennis players affected by Covid, some on verge of making career switch
 

WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan (Photo | PTI)
Kids less severely impacted by Covid: WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan
Minnu PM (Photo @TheKeralaPolice)
Kerala woman who got police clerk job after father’s death bags 150th rank in UPSC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp