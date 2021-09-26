STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha reports 585 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths 

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha reported 585 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and five more deaths, the Health Department said.  Among the new patients were 96children, it said. Khurda district reported most of the new cases at 206, followed by Cuttack with 67cases. There are 5,909 active cases in the state at present.

Three districts -- Nabarangpur, Gajapati and Boudh--reported no new cases.

Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Bargarh, Rayagada and Subarnapur were among the 16 districts that registered new infections in single digits.

In the last 24 hours, 601 more people recovered from the disease, taking the total recoveries to 10.1 lakh. The state has so far reported 10.24 lakh cases of COVID-19. 

