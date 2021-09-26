South Odisha administration on toes as cyclone Gulab approaches

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR/MALKANGIRI/JEYPORE: In view of cyclone Gulab likely to hit south Odisha in less than 24 hours from now, district administrations in Ganjam, Koraput and Malkangiri have stepped up preparedness to deal with any kind of exigency.

In Ganjam, officials concerned have been directed to remain alert to deal with the cyclone, said Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange. The administration is on alert in vulnerable areas of the district for shifting people to safer locations, supply of drinking water and initiating other rescue and relief measures.

As the district is likely to experience heavy downpour under the impact of the cyclone, Agriculture and other line departments have been asked to remain alert.

All government officials posted at Gopalpur and Sunapur will remain in headquarters and alert all the time. Both the beaches will remain closed on Monday and Tuesday. Urging people to stay indoors during heavy winds and rainfall, he advised media persons to exercise caution while reporting.

The tehsildars and BDOs across the district have been directed to make arrangements for shifting families from low-lying areas to safer places.

While health officials have been asked to maintain adequate stock of medicines, the supplies officials have been directed to store parched rice, molasses and other essential commodities for people evacuated from vulnerable locations. "Zero casualty is our motto and all officials must adhere to it," said the Collector.

In Malkangiri, six Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) teams have been deployed to deal with the any untoward situation if the cyclone makes an impact in the district. While two teams will be deployed in Kalimela, one each will be stationed at Motu, Mathili, Chitrakonda and the district headquarters, said Collector Vishal Singh.

He said all BDOs, tehsildars and line department officials have been asked to remain alert for any eventuality. Besides, steps are being taken to evacuate people from low-lying areas under Kalimela, Podia and Mathili blocks.

"Pregnant women and elderly persons will be shifted to the nearest temporary shelters and block and tehsil level officials are working on it," he said, adding the leaves of government employees in the district have been cancelled.

In view of possible landslides in vulnerable areas of Khairput, Korukonda and Chitrakonda, officials have been asked to maintain vigil and evacuate people if needed.

A meeting of the district administration was convened on Saturday where Collector Md Abdaal Akhtar directed revenue and block officials to remain alert and prepare for shifting of people from low-lying areas to safer places.

This apart, block officials were asked to keep adequate stock of food at shelter houses in panchayats for at least five days. The Collector also directed officials to open emergency rooms in every block and tehsil office till the cyclone passes.

As a precautionary measure, ferrying of boats in rivers and dams has been suspended for the next three days and tehsildars and police asked to ensure strict adherence. Akhtar said the district administration has started making public announcements in blocks and urban local bodies across the district about the possible heavy rainfall for the next three days. He urged people not to panic as the administration is prepared to meet any eventuality.