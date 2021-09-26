Three killed, six injured in road mishap in Odisha's Rajgangpur

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Three persons were killed and six sustained critical injuries after a bus carrying them overturned on State Highway-10 between Jhargarpur and Ramabahal within Rajgangpur limits on Friday night.

The bus was returning from the venue of Urs festival near Rajgangpur. Sources said that the mishap occurred after a pedestrian suddenly appeared in the middle of the road and the driver took a sharp turn following which the vehicle overturned after hitting a divider.

While the pedestrian and a lady passenger Yasin Parveen (45) died on the spot, another passenger Md Aavesh was declared brought dead at the Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) on Saturday morning. Five others who sustained critical injuries in the mishap have been admitted to RGH and Ispat General Hospital. Rajgangpur SDPP Shashank Beura said a case has been registered.

Meanwhile, the organisers of Urs at Rajgangpur from where the bus was returning, were fined Rs 10,000 for violation of COVID-19 guidelines. Beura said around Rs 1.2 lakh was collected from others at the festival venue.