Two minor siblings rescued

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : Bharatpur police rescued two minor siblings from Baramunda bus stand after their father allegedly deserted them in the city. The minors, an eight-year girl and her five-year-old brother, were crying at the bus stand when locals spotted them and informed the police.

“After counselling the children, it was ascertained that they are residents of Ganjam district and their mother had left the house a few days back. Their father reportedly brought them to the city in a bus to meet one of their relatives,” said Childline director Benudhar Senapati. The children were produced before Additional CWC here and they were then sent to an open shelter.