Voters of Odisha's Pipili will not forgive BJD for its neglect: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday lambasted the ruling BJD for keeping Pipili underdeveloped despite liberal assistance by the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

During his campaign for BJP candidate Ashrit Pattanayak in different areas of Pipili constituency, the Union Minister said Fani-affected people who have been deprived of post-cyclone assistance from the Centre will not forgive the BJD.

He stated that a large number of people of the constituency whose houses were severely damaged by the cyclone are still waiting for housing assistance under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) even after two and half years of the calamity that struck the State in May 2019.

"There is no visible improvement on the ground as the Central assistance was misutilised by the regional party by distributing the same along party lines. Corruption is widespread and rampant," he said and added that there is a visible anger among the public towards the ruling dispensation and their corrupt leaders.

They are fed up with the government for its failure on all fronts. The voters of Pipili will give a befitting reply to the BJD by voting for the BJP candidate, Pradhan said. Apart from holding road shows, he went on door-to-door visits with the party candidate Pattanayak in several areas of Pipili constituency.

Central forces at 97 booths demanded

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Saturday urged the Chief Electoral Officer to deploy Central forces in 97 sensitive booths where BJD is allegedly trying to influence voters by using force. A delegation of BJP led by party spokesperson Urmila Mohapatra submitted a memorandum to the CEO identifying 47 booths in Delanga, 38 in Pipili block and 12 in Pipili NAC as sensitive.

The party alleged that the BJD is using the local administration and other forces to terrorise the voters.