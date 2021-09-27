Fake certificate: School teacher suspended

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: A government school teacher of Rasulpur block in Jajpur was suspended on Saturday for submitting fake certificates to get the job.

He was identified as Binaya Bhusan Saran, assistant teacher of Durgapur Primary School under Barabati panchayat. Saran was in service for 27 years. “Saran has been suspended following the pending of departmental proceedings against him for submission of fake certificates,” said Rasulpur Block Education Officer (BEO) Sudarshan Malik, who placed him under suspension.

An FIR was also filed with Kuakhia police against the accused for indulging in fraudulent activities to secure the job in 1994. Based on the report by Odisha Board of Secondary Education (BSE) which was given the task of ascertaining the authenticity of his certificates, Jajpur DEO Ranjan Kumar Giri directed Malik to take strict action against Saran.

“We have identified four more teachers who have indulged in similar frauds,” said Giri, adding that regular inspection drives will be done in the district to put a curb on such malpractices. Earlier, three government school teachers of Barachana block were suspended for submitting fake teachers eligibility test certificates on September 18 this year.