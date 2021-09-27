Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan lauds AICTE for Odia BTech courses

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday commended the swift move by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) for permitting engineering courses (BTech) in Odia language.

Pradhan said the move will encourage students from Odisha especially those from rural areas as they will now be able to pursue engineering courses in their mother tongue. "Good move by @AICTE_INDIA to reduce the language barrier in technical courses as envisioned in the NEP. Engineering courses in the Odia language will encourage Odia students, especially those from rural pockets to pursue engineering/diploma courses in their own language," Pradhan tweeted.

The AICTE officials held discussions with language experts through virtual mode and showcased the artificial intelligence (AI) language translation tool to them. It has been planned to prepare books for degree and diploma engineering courses in Odia language under the stewardship of Odia Language and Research Centre.

The Union Minister said the New Education Policy, 2020 will bridge the gap between educationally backward and forward districts. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to promoting regional languages in mainstream education. "NEP stresses this important aspect to empower students coming from diverse regions," he said.