STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan lauds AICTE for Odia BTech courses

Pradhan said the move will encourage students from Odisha especially those from rural areas as they will now be able to pursue engineering courses in their mother tongue.

Published: 27th September 2021 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2021 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday commended the swift move by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) for permitting engineering courses (BTech) in Odia language.

Pradhan said the move will encourage students from Odisha especially those from rural areas as they will now be able to pursue engineering courses in their mother tongue. "Good move by @AICTE_INDIA to reduce the language barrier in technical courses as envisioned in the NEP. Engineering courses in the Odia language will encourage Odia students, especially those from rural pockets to pursue engineering/diploma courses in their own language," Pradhan tweeted.

The AICTE officials held discussions with language experts through virtual mode and showcased the artificial intelligence (AI) language translation tool to them. It has been planned to prepare books for degree and diploma engineering courses in Odia language under the stewardship of Odia Language and Research Centre. 

"AICTE officials showcased Artificial Intelligence language translation tool to Odia language experts. Under the guidance & vision of PM @narendramodi & Minister of Education @dpradhanbjp , AICTE is committed to develop engineering & diploma content in Odia," said an AICTE tweet.

The Union Minister said the New Education Policy, 2020 will bridge the gap between educationally backward and forward districts. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to promoting regional languages in mainstream education. "NEP stresses this important aspect to empower students coming from diverse regions," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AICTE Odia language Dharmendra Pradhan Odia engineering courses
India Matters
A health worker holds up a Covishield vial. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala HC declines to stay judge's order asking Centre to allow second Covishield dose after 4 weeks
(For representational purposes.)
Cancer in kids rising, leukaemia rampant 
For representational purposes
How doctors saved baby infected with post-Covid syndrome
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Pexels.com)
In 2021, home affordability improved in major Indian cities: Report 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp