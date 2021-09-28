2 arrested in Christ College student suicide case

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Commissionerate Police claimed to have solved the mystery behind the death of Christ College student Tusharkanta Sahoo, whose body was recovered from Mahanadi river last month, with the arrest of two persons.

The accused, Dibyaranjan Behera (26) of Daraghabazaar and Kaushal Pradhan (20) of Dolamundai in the city, were arrested on charges of abetment of suicide. ACP Amarendra Panda said Tusharkanta, a +2 student of Christ College, had developed intimacy with a girl and later a dispute erupted between the two.

Behera, who was the boyfriend of the girl’s elder sister, and his associate Pradhan were allegedly torturing and harassing Tusharkanta for around three months before he committed suicide. They had also threatened Tusharkanta to implicate him in a false case, the ACP said. The duo had also thrashed Tusharkanta on August 3, the day when he went missing. Tusharkanta had jumped off Dhabaleswar bridge on August 3 and his body was recovered in Mahanadi river near Jobra on August 5.