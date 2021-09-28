47 years on, compensation eludes Pilla Salunki project affected

Siba Prasad Tripathy By

Express News Service

PHULBANI : Forty-seven years have passed but there’s no end to the plight of villagers affected by the Pilla Salunki dam project in Kandhamal district. Hope of basic amenities, as assured at the time of displacement, continues to elude over 83 families of seven villages, 70 per cent of which were submerged during the project.

Construction of the dam over Pilla Salunki river near Sidingi village started in 1975 and was completed in 1985 to cater to irrigation in around 34 villages under Balaskumpa, Dutipada, Dutimendi and R.Nuagaon panchayats of Khajuripada block. The State government had identified seven villages - Ranjakumpa, Ranapatulai, Ganjupadar, Chandupadar, Arapaju, Burupada and Sidingi as submergence-prone areas for the project.

One of the displaced families outside their house in Sundargarh village | Express

Subsequently, 83 families from these areas were rehabilitated in Chandupadar, Bhanjaramunda and Sundargarh villages. They were assured housing, cultivable land, drinking water, road connectivity and other basic amenities, none of which has translated into reality till now. Sources said, most displaced villagers are living in thatched and kuchha houses and do not have access to clean drinking water. In absence of roads, they have to travel almost 15-17 km in order to reach the district headquarters at Phulbani. Their difficulties multiply during medical emergencies when even the nearest hospital - Khajuripada CHC - is over 10 km.

Villagers allege that at least 3 acre cultivable land was assured to each family at the time of displacement but out of 83 ousted families, only 47 were given land on a nearby hillock. Moreover, the land allotment, they said, was arbitrary as some families were given 2 acre while others were allocated only half an acre. For the remaining 37 families, the wait is only getting longer as they continue to visit the block office to know the status of their lands but to no avail.

It is about time the government pays special attention to our needs and provide at least basic facilities in the rehabilitation colonies, said Ramesh Digal, one of the project affected. Fellow villagers like Tapan Sahu, Laxman Sahu, Gouranga Kanhor and many others echo similar sentiments. Contacted, Khajuripada panchyat samiti chairman Birendra Kanhor said efforts are being taken to provide houses to displaced families under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) or Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana (BPGY). Road construction to the colonies will start once funds for the purpose are released. Plans to facilitate drinking water are in the pipeline, he said.