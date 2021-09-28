STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bharat bandh evokes mixed response

The Bharat bandh called by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) against three contentious farm laws evoked mixed response in Odisha.

Published: 28th September 2021 02:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2021 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Agitators block a road at Station Square in Bhubaneswar during the bandh | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bharat bandh called by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) against three contentious farm laws evoked mixed response in Odisha. The bandh was partial in Khurda, Cuttack, Ganjam, Angul, Dhenkanal and Nabarangpur districts. However, in Balangir, Koraput, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh and Keonjhar, the 10-hour strike was total. Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) suspended bus operations between 6 am and 3 pm on Monday due to the bandh.

All coal mines in Talcher functioned normally except some disruptions in Kaniha. The bandh had no impact on industries like NTPC, Nalco and JSPL which functioned normally on the day. In the State Capital, though all major commercial establishments and banks remained closed, government offices were open. However, auto-rickshaws continued to provide services near railway station, airport and other areas of the city. Naba Nirman Krushak Sangathan, CPI(ML), Congress and various trade unions held demonstrations in various areas of Bhubaneswar.

The activists of Congress and Left parties scuffled with police at Lower PMG here after they were stopped by the police while proceeding towards the Assembly. The CPI(ML) activists blocked NH-16 near Satsang Vihar and National Student Union of India (NSUI) members obstructed vehicular traffic near Station Square. NSUI activists also took out a bike rally.

While Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Niranjan Patnaik said the Centre should repeal the three farm laws, CPI(M) leader Ali Kishore Patnaik threatened that the protests will be intensified in the coming days if they are not rolled back. As many as 60 agitators were taken into preventive custody from various areas of Bhubaneswar. However, no untoward incident was reported, said a police officer.

