Odisha Custodial death victim was picked up by police in two-month-old case

BHUBANESWAR: Bargarh district’s Tora village native Gobinda Kumbhar, who died in police custody, was picked up by cops in the middle of the night in a case that was registered two months back. On July 20, there was allegedly a clash between two groups of the village and Bargarh Town police station registered a case under Sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting and armed with deadly weapons), 149 (unlawful assembly), 294 (obscene acts or words in public), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

All these sections attract punishment less than seven years which also means police must issue notice to the accused. In the Tora village case, five persons, including Gobinda, were booked. Deceased’s younger brother Jiten Kumar Kumbhar alleged that four cops barged into their house on the intervening night of September 24 and 25 at about 2 am, hurled abuses at family members, grabbed Gobinda and kept on hitting him till they reached the police van.

“My father Radhe Kumar went to Town police station at about 7 am on Saturday to inquire about my brother Gobinda. However, a policeman told him that Gobinda was admitted to a hospital in Khedapali after he complained of chest pain and vomited in the night,” Jiten told the newspaper.

None from the police station informed that Gobinda’s health had deteriorated suddenly, he claimed saying his father learnt about the death after reaching the hospital. The family members claim Gobinda was hale and hearty and was free of any kind of disease. “Gobinda did not have any disease. He was fully fit and working as a labourer,” said Jiten, who was in Gaisilet on the night police picked-up his brother.

Bargarh Police, on the other hand said, Gobinda did not respond to reminders to appear before them in connection with the case while four others named in the FIR were released after being served notice under Section 41A of CrPC. Why was Gobinda picked up in the dead of the night? Police says since Gobinda was not responsive, it was the only option left.

“Postmortem of the deceased was conducted as per of National Human Rights Commission’s guidelines. Apart from an inquiry by a Judicial Magistrate, we have requested Human Rights Protection Cell to conduct an inquiry into the matter,” Bargarh SP Rahul Jain told TNIE.In May, the Supreme Court had passed a detailed order on decongesting prisons amid the raging second wave of Covid-19 saying that the police should not arrest accused unless necessary in crimes sentenced with less than seven years of imprisonment, and directed authorities to ensure that proper medical facilities are provided to the inmates.