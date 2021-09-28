STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cyclone damage to maize crops

Heavy rains induced by cyclonic storm Gulab have damaged maize crops over around 300 hectare of farmland in Nuakat and Kantamal panchayats.

Farmers showing their damaged maize crop | Express

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE : Heavy rains induced by cyclonic storm Gulab have damaged maize crops over around 300 hectare of farmland in Nuakat and Kantamal panchayats of Papadahandi block in Nabarangpur district. In the last 24 hours, Papadahandi was lashed by incessant rainfall leading to the crop damage in around 10 villages. Lachhan Majhi, an affected farmer, said his maize crop was in final stage and he had hoped to harvest it after a month. However, the cyclone dashed his hope.

“Like me, many maize farmers in the region are in distress over repayment of loans after the crop damage,” he said. Chaitanya Gaud, whose maize crop was also damaged, said the government should provide compensation to the affected farmers. Damage to maize crop was reported in Dasara Bhat a , Kidinguda and Mudiguda villages in Nuakat panchayat and Batkari, Rataguda, Kamarahandi and Kucha in Kantamal.

