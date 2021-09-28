STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Dead tusker towed to Mahanadi river bank, not identified yet

The Forest department on Monday managed to tow the adult tusker’s carcass to Mahanadi river bank.

Published: 28th September 2021 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2021 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Forest department on Monday managed to tow the adult tusker’s carcass to Mahanadi river bank. Though the carcass was recovered after it washed ashore a sandbar at Satabati near Jagatpur area of Cuttack on Sunday, forest officials managed to bring it to the river bank after several hours of struggle on the day. As it was already evening, the postmortem will be done on Tuesday and the report will be submitted to the Wildlife headquarters, an official said.

However, it is yet to officially confirm if it is the same tusker which was stranded in the river at Mundali barrage for nearly 20 hours last week. The identification could not be done due to delay in postmortem, said an official of City Forest Division.

Forest officials, however, said that they believe it to be the same tusker that remained trapped as there was no report of any other elephant getting swept away in the flooded river between Friday and Sunday. Meanwhile, OTV cameraman Prabhat Sinha who was admitted to the ICU after capsizing of the boat during the elephant rescue operation was discharged from the SCB Medical College and Hospital on the day. OTV senior journalist Arindam Das and ODRAF’s scuba diver Sitaram Murmu had died in the operation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
elephant death
India Matters
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Tamil Nadu schools to reopen on November 1 for classes 1 to 8
For representational purposes (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Why the Chinese are destroying their wealth creators
Representational Image (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Covid transmission to continue for a very long time: WHO official
Jasna Salim with her painting of .Little Krishna at Ulanadu Sree Krishna Swamy temple in Pandalam.
Kerala Muslim woman presents her Krishna painting before deity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp