Odisha: Gulab whispers past but rains cut off road communication 

By Express News Service

JEYPORE/MALKANGIRI/BERHAMPUR : South Odisha heaved a sigh of relief as cyclonic storm Gulab fizzled out without inflicting any significant damage barring disruptions caused in road communication in Malkangiri and Koraput districts.There was little effect of Gulab in most parts of Koraput except in Pottangi block which reported landslides due to heavy rains. The district received 70 mm rainfall with the wind speed recorded at 40-50 km in the last 24 hours.

The landslides in the hilly terrains of Pottangi disrupted communication between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh on NH 26. Landslides near Raleguda and Sunki ghat damaged roads bringing traffic movement to a grinding halt. Hundreds of vehicles were stranded on both sides of Sunki ghat as huge boulders blocked the road. Till reports last came in, NDRF and ODRAF teams were engaged in clearing the road with the help of JCB machines. Koraput Collector Md Abdaal Akhtar and senior police and revenue officials visited the spot to take stock of the operation.

Landslide in Pottangi’s Sunki ghat

Road communication between Semiliguda and Lamtaput as well as Boipariguda and Malkangiri was also disrupted as uprooted trees blocked State highways at various places. Sunki village was inundated due to the overflowing Sunki river following heavy rains. Sources said around 200 thatched houses were damaged due to rains. Akhtar said district officials are on the spot to assess the damages caused by the cyclone and rains. A report in this regard will be submitted to the SRC.

In Malkangiri, around 100 trees were uprooted at various places including the Bonda Hill, blocking several roads across the district. Road communication between Balimela and Malkangiri was disrupted due to fallen trees. Malkangiri Collector Vishal Singh said road communication between Malkangiri and Motu was also disrupted as rainwater overtopped the bridge at MV-96. Communication was restored when the water receded.

However, all the roads have been cleared of the trees by NDRF and ODRAF teams. Besides, power supply was restored in Kalimela, Khairput, Govindpally, Chitrakonda, Mathili and Malkangiri town, Singh added. The Malkangiri administration evacuated 10,088 people to shelter houses as the cyclone-induced rains lashed several parts of the district. Similarly, 139 pregnant women were also shifted to safer places. In the last 24 hours, Malkangiri received 372.3 mm rainfall due to the impact of cyclonic storm. While Chitrakonda block received 107 mm, Khairput got 57 mm followed by Korukonda 53 mm, Podia 41.2 mm, Kalimela 36 mm, Mathili 34 mm and Malkangiri 44 mm during the period.

Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada and Kandhamal escaped the cyclone’s wrath but rains since the last three days have given rise to flood threat. Sources said most of the rivers in Ganjam and Gajapati are in spate. Though Rushikulya river was flowing below the danger level there is a possibility of floods as the rains still continue to lash the region. Similarly, as Vamsadhara river is in spate, Ganjam administration requested the authorities of Gotta barrage in Andhra Pradesh to open the gates to prevent flood. As of now, all 22 gates of the barrage have been opened.